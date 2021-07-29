 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Anna Stansbury op ed 7/23/21
Letter: Response to Anna Stansbury op ed 7/23/21

Anna Stansbury would have us believe that American workers are routinely denied minimum wages, though she cites no facts to back up her claim. In any event, many people are exempt from minimum wage laws, such as independent contractors, commissioned sales employees, certain farm workers, seasonal workers, and tipped restaurant employees.

She points to employer obstacles to organizing labor unions as the reason for their decline in the private sector, when the real reasons are that workers know their union dues will go directly to the lavish lifestyles of the union bosses and to the Democratic Party. Those are the reasons why private sector union representation has been trending down ever since 1954, when unions represented 35% of the workers in America.

The Supreme Court has ruled that union members have the right to resign their union membership at any time. Thank goodness.

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

