Letter: Response to Baseball needs to Speed Up

Re: the March 12 letter "Baseball needs to speed up."

The game of Baseball is over 140 years old. One pitch, one throw, one catch, one swing of the bat and the whole outcome of the game can change. Baseball requires a longer attention span than tik-tok. What's the rush! In our everyday lives we face deadlines, face time, screen time, lost time, too much time, streaming time, and every other waste of time. Baseball is the last place where time doesn't matter. There are no penalties, no contact, and no time limit. If Baseball isn't fast enough and it gets boring for you, just don't watch the game until the 9th inning. That will make the game shorter for you and you can hurry up and spend time doing something important, like Facebook. We mess with everything in our culture. Don't mess with Baseball. It starts when it starts and end when it ends. Baseball is timeless and I will make time for Baseball. Relax, stretch, and get a hot dog and chill out.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

