Letter: Response to "Big college sports not worth the trouble"
The average size of a college football team is 65 players (students). There are 117 division I colleges in the US. You want to remove over 7500 scholarships to college because you think it is not worth the trouble. The football and basketball programs at all colleges fund all the other sports, that includes all the women's sports. You want to eliminate all college sports because it is not worth the trouble. Do you realize there are over 500,000 student athletes that don't go pro, don't feel they are special, don't break laws, but simply graduate with a degree. Are they worth the trouble? The colleges and universities think so, maybe you should ask them.

Larry Cory

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

