Letter: Response to "Black on Black killings"

Re: the June 15 letter 'Black-on-black killings are getting no coverage."
"Why... Democrats get so agitated over a police killing... yet ignore black on black violence?" This is a classic "white-wash" of the true problem and what millions of protesters the world over are marching about. Yes, Chicago and other urban areas have terrible problems with gang violence. This so-called 'black-on-black' violence has been in the news many times and certain people, love to deflect to this instead of focusing on exactly why minorities and any person with a soul and empathy who watched that slow agonizing murder of George Floyd are protesting. That is simply abuse of power. It is not justified to casually, hands in pockets, kneel on someones neck long enough for them to stop talking, breathing and lose control of their bladder. Until you have lived in an inner-city, gone to school there, tried to get a job and earn a decent wage maybe you could try visualizing that life and then the impact of having someone kneel on your neck.
Martha Taubeneck
West side
