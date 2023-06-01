Re: the May 8 article "Affirmative action and the logic of reparations."

Contrary to what Brent Harold would have us believe, the U.S. did not become an economic superpower on the backs of slaves. To the contrary, cotton contributed only 5% to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 1860, and at that time northern factories manufactured nine-tenths of industrial goods in the country. Investments in slaves actually impeded industrialization and economic growth in the South, so that overall it was undeniably and unequivocally economically negative for that region.

The negative effects on economic growth can be seen even today in that the more dependent on slavery a state was, the poorer it is today. Arkansas, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Alabama, all previous slave-holding states, today have the lowest GDP per capita of all states.

I suggest that Mr. Harold collect voluntary reparations from his fellow liberal/progressives rather than forcing the rest of us to support his dubious reasons for them.

David Pearse

Foothills