Letter: Response to Corona virus

Trump tried to cut VDC budget by 16%, got rid of office of pandemic planning and when asked, said he didn't do it. He's obviously a liar and if he didn't know that's almost worst. He along with Hannity, Ingram, Don Jr and Fox news said it was a media hoax. Despite not having testi g in place and contradictory claims he gives himself a 10 out 10 as a response. He never accepts responsibility and always blames others. Obama lead us out of the recession that occurred at the end of Bush's presidency and 8 years of growth.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

