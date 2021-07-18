Letter: Response to "Democracy seems doomed in US"

Re: the July 11 letter "Democracy seems doomed in US."
Please move to Costa Rica! You can join all the celebrities that moved when Donald Trump became president. Oh wait! They never left. Guess that makes your move an idle threat. How can the "evil" Republicans destroy our democracy? By the way, we have a representative democracy that the democrats control. How can the Republicans destroy a democracy they don't control? There are certain facts that you are ignoring. The reason why the Supreme Court is 6 to 3 in favor of conservatives is because the Democrats changed the rules in the Senate. Democrats discovered that confirmation of appointees and judges was not a simple majority. Now they have to live with that decision. One last thing, please don't move. Keep writing to the editor and expressing you opinion. That will keep our democracy great!
Larry Cory
West side
