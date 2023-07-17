The tone of letter "Don't beg for trouble" was bullying. While accepting' the LGBTQ community, he writes, "We've come to accept them," but continues with his acceptability measures, "They have proven to be intelligent, creative and productive citizens." He dislikes the "flamboyant in-your-face exhibitionists." Celebrating pride and identity "begs for trouble." I would suggest that the writer sit down and talk with his family and friends who are "Gay, Transgender, or whatever" to understand them and their experiences. Diversity is a amazing gift to us. With some empathy, may he come to appreciate those differences.