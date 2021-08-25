 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Dr treating Covid patients
Letter: Response to Dr treating Covid patients

To the doctor who wrote the opinion piece in today’s paper about treating a non-vaxed Covid patient. Does she have the same (lack of) compassion for those in the hospital who HAVE received the vaccine yet are seriously ill with Covid? And exactly how does she view those of us who cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons (anaphylactic reaction to vaccines)? And what is your response to all the younger people who have suffered serious side effects due to the vaccine? With the same amount of “compassion”, or should I say contempt, because that is how her opinion piece comes across. I’d never want her as my doctor, that’s for sure.

Teri Ploski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

