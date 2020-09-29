 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Duane Huckleberry's Voting for Trump is Voting for America
I feel compelled to respond to Duane Huckleberry of Green Valley in his letter of September 24, 2020. I would like to answer his question. What are you voting for? By voting for Joe Bidden I am voting for the rule of law; the appointment of an Attorney General who is the people's attorney and not the President's personal attorney, for the end to voter suppression, for an independent judiciary balanced between parties so that it may conduct the review of laws for their content and not as party ideologists, a responsible response to COVID 19 including a hands off relationship with the Center for Disease Control, the appointment of heads of various cabinet offices of people who are not trying to shut down that department or who have qualifications and not just because they have been campaign donors. I am voting for the return of decency to the office. The end of name calling and ridicule of individuals and the end of lies to the public. Bonnie Edwards, Eastside

Bonnie Edwards

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

