Letter: RESPONSE TO FENTANYL
2,977 people were killed in the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. In response, the US invaded Afghanistan, lost many of our soldiers, and finally disposed of Osama Bin Laden and many of his cohorts. Is it not time for the US to send Seal teams and Special Forces to Mexico with the mission of convincing producers of fentanyl pills that that activity drastically lessens life span? Begging them to stop, or imposing sanctions will have no positive effects because the money is too large. However, life-shortening events will make a huge impact. Does anyone have a better, effective solution?

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

