 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to "Fortunate to have Biden"
View Comments

Letter: Response to "Fortunate to have Biden"

  • Comments

Re: the Oct. 13 letter "Fortunate to have Biden."

The mess at the border is completely and totally Joe Biden. He is the one that campaigned "come on over we will let you in." Biden recided all of the Trump policies that stopped the border crossing. Biden created the mess at the border. Where is this act? The President can't create legislation, that is left to Congress. Biden isn't a Senator. There was no deadline until Biden announced that August 31st is when we would withdraw from Afghanistan. How many were left behind after the withdrawal? The price of gasoline is up by more than 40% because Joe shut off all oil production on federal land! We were energy independent before that decision. What about the raging inflation caused by Joe overspending? What about the 10,000,000 jobs going unfilled because Joe is paying them to stay at home? Fortunate to have Joe, NO!

Larry Cory

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor Oct. 14
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 14

  • Updated

OPINION: We want to hear from you — Letters to the Editor can be about any subject. We love to have diversity on our pages — submit a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News