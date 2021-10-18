Letter: Response to "Fortunate to have Biden"

Re: the Oct. 13 letter "Fortunate to have Biden."
The mess at the border is completely and totally Joe Biden. He is the one that campaigned "come on over we will let you in." Biden recided all of the Trump policies that stopped the border crossing. Biden created the mess at the border. Where is this act? The President can't create legislation, that is left to Congress. Biden isn't a Senator. There was no deadline until Biden announced that August 31st is when we would withdraw from Afghanistan. How many were left behind after the withdrawal? The price of gasoline is up by more than 40% because Joe shut off all oil production on federal land! We were energy independent before that decision. What about the raging inflation caused by Joe overspending? What about the 10,000,000 jobs going unfilled because Joe is paying them to stay at home? Fortunate to have Joe, NO!
Larry Cory
West side
