 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Response to "GOP Energized After FBI Raid"

  • Comments

The writer of this is what is keeping me awake at night. She and her ilk fail to grasp the seriousness of Trump's actions. Calling the FBI and DOJ corrupt is the rallying cry of the far right. In their way of thinking corrupt does not apply to Trump. For example: Pathological lying is okay. Groping of women is acceptable. Calling for officials to overturn elections okay. Calling elections rigged and corrupt just fine. Appointing people into positions of power that later end up in prison is okay. Inciting a mob to attack our Capital and to take out Pence and Pelosi is just great. Taking secret documents from the White House and calling them mine is a widely accepted practice. Complaining of being persecuted by the FBI and DOJ for doing their jobs is okay. Excuse me but please name me one ex President that has such a glowing resume. He has only himself to blame for the actions taken against him not Democrats, the FBI or the DOJ.

Nick Nicholas

People are also reading…

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News