Letter: Response to "GOP Energized After FBI Raid"

The writer of this is what is keeping me awake at night. She and her ilk fail to grasp the seriousness of Trump's actions. Calling the FBI and DOJ corrupt is the rallying cry of the far right. In their way of thinking corrupt does not apply to Trump. For example: Pathological lying is okay. Groping of women is acceptable. Calling for officials to overturn elections okay. Calling elections rigged and corrupt just fine. Appointing people into positions of power that later end up in prison is okay. Inciting a mob to attack our Capital and to take out Pence and Pelosi is just great. Taking secret documents from the White House and calling them mine is a widely accepted practice. Complaining of being persecuted by the FBI and DOJ for doing their jobs is okay. Excuse me but please name me one ex President that has such a glowing resume. He has only himself to blame for the actions taken against him not Democrats, the FBI or the DOJ.