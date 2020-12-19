 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to gun op ed today Friday
Re: the Dec. 11 article "Will Biden and Harris come through on tighter gun controls?."

Mr. Sakran and Mr. Volsky write that we need tighter gun controls to stem the increasing gun violence in this country. But it's not lack of gun controls but rather liberal mayors allowing violent protesters to run rampant over the summer. They still are in Portland. The ten cities with the most violent crimes are all Democratic and are, in descending order: Indianapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Houston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Chicago.

As police pull back due to demands from Democratic liberals and progressives and such groups as Black Lives Matter, crime goes up. Has nothing to due with any gun control laws.

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

