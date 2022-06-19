 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to "Guns for Protection"

David Pearce's headlined letter "Guns for Protection 6/3) was woefully myopic. The Framers guaranteed "arms" and "well regulated militia" for protection in the absence of the Army, primarily. Think about it, after Bush I went into Iraq during Desert Storm and wiped out 115,000 Republican Guard troops, that country has relied on militias, albeit not particularly regulated, to fight for their country. We call them "insurgents," or even terrorist.

As for the Civil War; yes, more than a half a million men died. That they were mostly while is irrelevant. The misnomer is that they were fighting to "end slavery." The Civil War was about economics between the industrial North and the agrarian South and the tariffs and taxes and politics therein. President Lincoln saw an opportunity to advance his desire to end slavery and made it, at the time, and ancillary issue within the scope of the war. History has bastardized the whole of the situation and made it into this noble effort that just isn't true.

John Harman

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

