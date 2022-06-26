Letter: Response to How to Cope

“Becoming numb to escape it all” may seem preferable with so much tragedy in the world, but now is not the time. Here are some ideas that perhaps will help and empower us. Minimize your television news intake and get moving. Next donate money or time to causes locally, nationwide or globally about which you are passionate. Become a mentor to youth with an organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters or Boys to Men. Help young men develop positive, trusting relationships and introduce them to hobbies that don’t involve violent video games or guns. Ask for petition signatures or work for a candidate who represents your values. Stay safe by getting your COVID vaccine and put on a mask in crowded environments. Finally, find a hobby that brings you enjoyment and peace. Even though we cannot control most of this, we can make choices to help where we can. We are a resilient specie. Please don’t throw in the towel!