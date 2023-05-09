What you want in America is to end the opportunities that made it possible to become what you are. Your party is doing everything it can to end democracy in America. If you and your party get your way, we will soon be an autocracy, like Russia, which would benefit the few, like you.

The fallout of your anti-human legislation means more gun violence on innocent people, than days in the year. Less mental health and social services for desperate American citizens and Veterans. The stripping of long held rights of American women and vulnerable LGBTQ..The Tax cuts the MAGA republicans support, support the most wealthy of Americans.

Also, in the same issue the shocking surprise that you don’t want Judicial reform.

Maybe had your father immigrated to Russia you would have a true appreciation for democracy.

What’s gone wrong in America is greed.

You are a puppet for the rich and powerful. You don’t represent the majority of 6th congressional district.

Robert Walker

East side