Jules Doll extols the virtues of a public education, but the facts disprove her thesis. Though the U.S. spends a very high average of $14,400 per pupil as of 2018, we rank internationally only 38th in math scores and 24th in science, and there's been no improvement in these test scores in decades.

Both private and charter schools overall provide a better education than public schools. 65% of the public favors charter schools, and it's even higher for Blacks, who support them at a rate of 74%. There's a waiting list of over one million students for charter schools, as more and more parents realize their children are not getting an education in public schools but rather an indoctrination to woke, progressive politics.

As to accountability, the teachers' unions spend more time agitating for higher pay than they do teaching students, as witnessed by shameful public school performance.

David Pearse

Foothills