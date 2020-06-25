Letter: Response to June 15 letter to editor 'Kapernick disrespected the national anthem

The author provides us with yet another new reason why Colin Kapernick was disrespectful when he took a knee. 'Intentionally or not' he was 'disrespectful to our national anthem and what that represents.' Speaking as a veteran who always stood for the anthem hat off hand over heart, the past few weeks have woke a lot of us from complacency. I look forward to the next opportunity to kneel for the anthem and respect Black Lives Matter.
The song written by former Maryland slaveowner Francis Scott Key was adopted as our national anthem in 1931. Proclaiming our nation as the 'land of the free' We're not there yet. From the 3rd verse:
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!
Charles Hester
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!