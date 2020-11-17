Letter: Response to K. Burris on "American Voters"

Unlike Burris, I don't see the "shy Trumpers". The ones I see are honking horns and waving huge flags attached to their car "trains". They are the ones shouting, carrying weapons, bullying, and standing maskless in groups on street corners. If anything, Biden supporters are much more likely to appear "shy" and follow the example of Biden himself who seeks to respect all persons. What concerns me most is the blatant, unabashed hatred toward "others" expressed by the Trumpers. As history reveals, this has been a direct precursor to authoritarianism and fascism. We all need to pay attention to this trend. Biden is a moderate and we need to give our support to his efforts to seek compromise. The function of our democracy is at stake.
Janette Buconocore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
