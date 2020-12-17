Letter: REsponse to Katya Mendoza op ed of 12/15

Katya Mendoza, like many if not most millenials, thinks the country owes her something for nothing, in this case a college education. I don't see free college educations in the Constitution. Or free anything, for that matter.
First she complains about student debt, yet why didn't she attend a two-year college and live at home before finishing her college education at the UA?
Most student debt is held by graduate students, most of whom come from more affluent families. Thus, to tax citizens to pay for student debt is transferring money from the working class to the wealthy.
In addition, to cancel all student debt as Ms. Mendoza advocates wouldn't be fair to all the responsible people now working to pay back their student debt.
Ms. Mendoza complains about "an unforgiving society that values individualism...over collectivism." If she wants collectivism, I suggest she move to Venezuela, where she could experience collectivism first hand.
David Pearse
Foothills
