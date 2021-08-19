 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to Leonard Pitts op ed August 12th
Leonard Pitts speaks of "an insurrection crisis," but that was a one-off incident that most likely will never be repeated. He speaks of a Covid-19 crisis, yet nobody is denying it's a crisis; rather, some of us just don't think that more governmental controls will help solve the crisis. As for global warming, America has reduced its carbon footprint more than any other industrialized country in the world, and any further government restrictions on fossil fuels will only serve to hamstring our economy while having miniscule effect on global warming. This is also true in that China and India both continue to burn more fossil fuels and build more coal-fired power plants every year, again negating any possible effects of carbon restriction here.

Mr. Pitts seems to think that anyone who disagrees with his progressive beliefs is "misinformed." Hardly.

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

