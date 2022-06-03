Letter: REsponse to Leonard Pitts op ed re guns 5/30/22

Leonard Pitts tries to convince us that the Founders adopted the Second Amendment guaranteeing Americans the right to bear arms only to keep slaves suppressed, but any reading of the Founders discredits this claim. The Founders wanted to make sure that Americans could own guns in order to protect themselves from predatory individuals and from oppressive government. The Revolutionary War guaranteeing the freedom that Mr. Pitts enjoys today could not have been won without the use of firearms by the Colonists.
Further, Mr. Pitts never mentions the fact that 620,000 soldiers, most of them white, who died in the Civil War in order to end slavery in this country.
Finally, Mr. Ptts never addresses the problem of black on black crime today, in which in 2020 almost 10,000 blacks died in homicides, most of whom were killed by other blacks.
So, Mr. Pitts, what are your answers here?
David Pearse
Foothills
