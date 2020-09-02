Letter: Response to letter comparing Obama's and Trump's Pandemic response

In a letter on Saturday, Mr. Kaatz referenced a WSJ article comparing Obama's response to H1N1 to Trump's Covid-19 response. Mr. Kaatz states that Obama's response was slower, less decisive with fewer actions taken.
As a Microbiologist for 40 years, I vehemently disagree.
4/15/2009 the first case of H1N1 appeared. By the end of April, supplies and drugs were released from the National Stockpile. Two weeks after identification-----a test was created and shared around the world. By 9/15/2009 a vaccine for H1N1 was approved.
Today, 8 months after discovery, Covid-19 testing is still mired in delays. The Trump response was essentially non-existent. The virus was initially declared a hoax and then the response was pushed on to the states. For 4 months our President stated,"one day it will just go away." 187,000 Americans dead!
Please tell me who was slower, less decisive and took few actions?
Trish Witherspoon
SaddleBrooke
