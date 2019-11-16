The letter writer is spot on about Senate “leader” Mitch McConnell holding up legislation and causing Congressional gridlock. Our House has been getting things done and has sent over 300 bills and resolutions to the Senate where they have hit a dead end. These bills focus on health care protections, prescription drug costs, civil rights protections, voter protections, election security, paycheck fairness, enhanced firarm background checks, environmental and climate measures, redirection of Pentagon and FEMA funds to build an unauthorized border wall, and veterans affairs.
These bills and resolutions are priorities that a majority of Americans care about and support. What is the Senate is doing with its time? Why aren’t Senators Sinema and McSally insisting and demanding that these hundreds of bills and resolutions be sent to Senate committees for public discussion, viable resolutions, and to the Senate floor for a vote?
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.