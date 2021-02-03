 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to "Missing Trump" and "Wakeup Call"
Two letters in January 29 Star caught my attention. One illustrated our national crisis of false or misleading information and the next offered a solution I endorse. Ron Furtak offered unsubstantiated charges against Biden and others: ideas that “smell of socialism,” conservatives “censored, canceled and blacklisted.” Robert Mann suggested a regulatory information agency which resonated with me as a journalist (UA grad) and federal professional in Washington DC under 4 Presidents. Conservatives have claimed “government is bad, science is suspect, profits are everything” for 40 years, turning much of U.S. anti-government. As a result, Big Tech and “news” media have grown up market-based with little accountability. Google and Microsoft destroy innovation by buying up startups; social media algorithms promote controversy. Many “news” outlets so pander to audience that people see any information that undercuts their beliefs or indicates defeat “…as an attack on them personally” (according to fired Fox reporter Chris Stirewalt). We need to discuss an entity for Information, Technology and Truth (IT&T).

Cindy Chojnacky

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

