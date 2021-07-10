Letter: Response to Noah Feldman op ed 7/6/21

Re: the July 6 article "High court undermines voting rights and itself."
Noah Feldman in his opinion piece re the Supreme Court's ruling on the Arizona voting rights case is unhappy that the decision went against his progressive beliefs. He says "it's unfortunate the the 6-3 split [of conservatives vs progressives on the Court] follows not only ideological lines but also partisan ones." He further states that "the majority's opinion harms the court's legitimacy..."
Presumably, Mr. Feldman would say it's not unfortunate and that it would not harm the Court's legitimacy if his progressives controlled the Court and could rubber stamp all progressive initiatives. It all depends on whose ox is being gored.
David Pearse
Foothills
