Editor, Human beings are a tribe animal. Tribes provide - succor. They also provide a blueprint for dealing with other tribes - the world at large. Tribal leaders concoct dogma/tenets to which members adhere - often blindly. That is often without due consideration of those tenets. The op-ed piece by Bob Lee regarding 'liberal policies' , March 4th is an example of a particular individual trumpeting 'right-wing' tribal dogma that is intellectually dishonest and blatantly false. Lee writes, "(Liberals) are defunding police, freeing criminals, supporting illegal immigration,...;enabling' the violence and lawlessness...increasing daily." Repeating such tribalism is rending apart the American quilt. Perhaps it's time for all of us to start thinking for ourselves. Create a narrative based on facts not hearsay, not on lies foisted upon us by spokespersons of whatever tribe to which we subscribe. Mr. Lee is a retired broadcaster. We can be thankful for that.