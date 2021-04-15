 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to op ed by Ethan Orr re Amazon
Letter: Response to op ed by Ethan Orr re Amazon

Ethan Orr thinks unions are beneficial to our economy, but workers in the private sector beg to differ, as private sector unionization has fallen from a high of 35% in the 1950s to 6% today. Workers realize that union dues largely go to the union bosses and the Democratic Party.

Though Mr. Orr claims that "the average wage at an Amazon fulfillment center is just $1,000 above the poverty line," this can't be in that the minimum wage at Amazon is now $15 an hour, which would mean a worker working 40 hours a week for 50 weeks would earn $30,000, well above the poverty level of $12,760 for an individual.

Though Mr. Orr fancies himself a "free market capitalist," there is nothing fee market about government supported unions.

David Pearse

Foothills

