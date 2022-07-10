Letter: Response to op ed by Gil Shapiro 6/29.2022

Gil Shapiro tries to make the overturning of Roe Wade a religious act perpetrated by the Supremes, when in fact it is a carefully worded opinion from the Court that Roe Wade was in fact a bad decision legally. The Court ruled strictly on its interpretation of the Constitution, which never mentions abortion and which gives no right to it. Thus, the Supremes now say that abortion rights should be settled by democratic majorities by the states rather than having them forced upon a nation by nine unelected Supreme Court Justices.
Mr. Shapiro claims the decision was not based solely on Constitutional grounds, yet notice he doesn't refer to anything in the Constitution that would allow abortion, because it isn't there. Even liberal scholars admit that Roe Wade was bad precedent, since it was not based on anything in the Constitution. Rather than attacking the decision as purely religious, Mr Shapiro need to offer some facts rather than just his unsupported opinion.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.