Letter: Response to op ed by Gil Shapiro 6/29.2022

Gil Shapiro tries to make the overturning of Roe Wade a religious act perpetrated by the Supremes, when in fact it is a carefully worded opinion from the Court that Roe Wade was in fact a bad decision legally. The Court ruled strictly on its interpretation of the Constitution, which never mentions abortion and which gives no right to it. Thus, the Supremes now say that abortion rights should be settled by democratic majorities by the states rather than having them forced upon a nation by nine unelected Supreme Court Justices.