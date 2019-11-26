Re: the Nov. 10 article "Calling it a 'gun show loophole' doesn't make it so."
The extent of Barker's background check is asking for proof of residency and age. A vast difference from Form 4473, which asks for many details including felony convictions and use of medical marijuana.
Barker illogically describes the felonious theft of guns by the Sandy Hook shooter, an argument for safe storage of firearms.
Facts per research from Everytown, Connecticut passed a law requiring all handgun buyers to pass a background check, it was associated with a 40% reduction in the gun homicide rate.
When Missouri decided to repeal its purchase permit law requiring background checks, the state experienced an up to 27% increase in its firearm homicide rate.
Waste of taxpayer money? More facts: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence published a report that Arizona loses as much as $1.9 billion every year to costs directly associated with gun violence.
With 100 people killed and 200 injured daily in this country, it is time to have valid and informed discussions regarding reducing gun violence.
Kathryn Jensen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.