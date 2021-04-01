 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to op ed re gun control by David M. Anderson 3/30/21
Letter: Response to op ed re gun control by David M. Anderson 3/30/21

In his editorial re gun control, David Anderson mentions four different times "a ban on semi-automatic assault weapons." He doesn't realize, as most people don't, that there is no official criteria for what constitutes an "assault weapon." Basically, semi-automatic assault weapons are only cosmetically different than any other type of semi-automatic weapon. Any semi-automatic weapon shoots only one bullet at a time, so the shooter must pull the trigger each time to fire a bullet.

There are anywhere from 15 to 20 million so-called "assault rifles" in this country today. Banning assault rifles would necessarily mean banning all semi-automatic rifles and would thus render the Second Amendment, of which Mr. Anderson claims he supports, meaningless. So good luck to Mr. Anderson in his quest to confiscate his 15 to 20 million so-called "assault weapons."

David Pearse

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

