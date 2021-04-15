Letter: Response to previous letter

Phrases used in a recent Letter to the Editor (Voting measures won’t reduce turnout - 04/12) supporting proposed legislation affecting voting in Arizona are repetitions of actions needed to fix a problem in recent Arizona elections that does not exist. There is no evidence of any significant voter fraud or ineligible voting in the 2020 election. The former president continues to voice the lie that the election was rigged and that he actually won. This is the real problem.
Republicans cannot win votes with policy and ideas. Their only recourse is to prevent votes against them. The proposed new voter laws in Arizona are voter suppression. Our state lawmakers need to hear this.
A person’s character is better revealed in losing a contest than in winning one. The former president continues to show us his character in his behavior since losing the 2020 election. The attack on our capitol on January 6 and Arizona’s proposed election laws are a direct result. This is Donald Trump’s legacy.
Brian Templet
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.