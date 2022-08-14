 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to Professers Russell and Jacobs re climate August 7

Professors Russell and Jacobs tell us that unless we devote billions of dollars to climate change, which they maintain is "the biggest threat facing our generation," that we are doomed. They claim that our drought is related to climate change but offer no proof of that. In any event, most Americans worry far more right now about inflation, the economy, the cost of healthcare, and violent crime than they do about global warming. And they neglect to tell us that anything we do here in Arizona to reduce carbon emissions will have basically zero effect on global warming, as China, India, and Russia continue to build more coal-fired power plants, thus more than negating anything we do to reign in carbon emissions in this state or even the country. Their war on fossil fuels has at least doubled the price of gas and contributed mightily to the number one issue in America today--inflation.

David Pearse

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

