Letter: Response to Qualifications Come Second
Letter: Response to Qualifications Come Second

Indeed, President Biden has said from day one that he would put a Black woman on the Supreme Court, but he was not "elevating skin color over qualifications". He was recognizing that there are many qualified Americans of color and many of them women and it's way past time to elevate them to positions for which they are well qualified. It's time to stop making "white male" a qualification. It's critical that our highest court reflect the diversity of our country .

Pamela Harlan

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

