Letter: Response to Radicalization of Military

Ironic seeing the podcast “Failures of Reconstruction” above the local opinion, by Mr. Lenard, on today’s military being too “radical.” He alluded to hired facilitators indoctrinating personnel in “Critical Race Theory,” with “Marxist tendencies,” because they're teaching diversity, equity and inclusion. That is not “CRT.” Nor is IDEA training, as it’s correctly called, which includes Accessibility. IDEA isn’t “Marxist.”

My ex-husband also was in Vietnam, sadly, sir. He's white and came home upset about, among other things, overt racism against fellow fighters. No mystery why: Armed forces are composed of society’s members. Though the military has a history of purporting equality, even for women, many females continue being assaulted. Correct?

IDEA training occurs today in businesses and private institutions around the country, including museums. Why? Because it's needed! Facts of US racism are obvious. It’s found in financial institutions, education, neighborhoods, (military), even food availability. I hope family and friends reconsider quitting. Awareness of societal realities isn’t indoctrination. Male white supremacy is.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

