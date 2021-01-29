 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to “Real patriots should form a new America”
In response to the Letter To The Editor, dated January 21, "Real patriots should form a new America":

Yes, you should form a new America. I'd suggest your form it on the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands, but that would be disrespectful to the Marshallese.

Possibly, you should also look at a different election map, one based on vote count per county, not land area per county. I recommend googling “karim douieb 2020 map”.

Shelley Carton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

