Letter: Response to “Real patriots should form a new America”

In response to the Letter To The Editor, dated January 21, "Real patriots should form a new America":
Yes, you should form a new America. I'd suggest your form it on the Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands, but that would be disrespectful to the Marshallese.
Possibly, you should also look at a different election map, one based on vote count per county, not land area per county. I recommend googling “karim douieb 2020 map”.
Shelley Carton
Northwest side
