Letter: Response to recent published letter

In a recent rebuttal to TRUMP haters, a writer redirected blame to Biden for high inflation, energy costs, border crossings and criminals not being held accountable. Let's look at this: inflation is primarily due to the pandemic (both Trump and Biden in office), energy costs (reduction in fossil fuel production somewhat), but Ukraine primarily, border crossing is a forever issue and criminal accountability (hundreds being prosecuted for January 6th horror show precipitated by Trump's lie).

In the letter, why was there no mention of Putin's invasion of the Ukraine and resulting was crimes. Of course, Trump said Putin is a genius and a peace maker and wasn't involved in 2016 election. Now the key fact: Joe Biden is in the most precarious position of any president since JFK in trying to avoid World War III. He and most of the world are reaching out to the Ukraine, but at the same time recognizing Putin's nuclear arsenal. That being said, the November election pales in concern and comparison.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

