Letter: Response to Republican 'beliefs'

I would like to thank the letter writer from Marana for outlining what Republicans believe in the Jan. 30 Star. I have some comments.
“A strong military to protect us from attack by land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.” This cost a lot of money and in return we get a bloated industrial-military complex, rife with corruption
“The sanctity of life from inception to death.” One third of the nation’s children live in poverty.
“Fair and equal opportunity for all to succeed.” Both income inequality and systemic racism indicate that we have not moved in this direction.
“The right to a quality education whether public, private or parochial.” This cannot happen if public funds are diverted to private schools.
“Secure borders and an orderly legal immigration policy.” The militarization of the border since Ronald Reagan has turned the area into a killing ground.
“The right of assembly fair and transparent elections by the legal citizens.” January 6.
Steve Devitt
East side
