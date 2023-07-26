Do you really not see a difference between women being forced to bind their feet and having their genitalia mutilated and folks who find themselves trapped in a body they do not identify with and choosing to transition into one which allows them to be themselves. Where do you get your assumption that children are being forced to have the surgeries you reference? I suggest you expand your horizons and learn more about the tragedies that result when parents and children are precluded from making decisions in their best interest and those decisions are made for them by the same governmental and religious mindset that allowed the binding of feet and mutilation you abhor.