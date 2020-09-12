Letter: Response to "Resounding silence from Republicans"

I am a Republican and I support the president. That makes me a President Trump supporter. When was any vigilante ever supported ? When was there any federal intervention? Are talking about the destruction of a federal building? That is defense of a United States building. What kind of an American supports the destruction of your building? Just because President Trump and I are white males doesn't make us racist, speaking of bigotry! How are we supporting violence when we are the only voices condemning it? The only senseless killings are the ones done by "protesters" (criminals) in every major in the US. How is the shooting of a criminal by a police officer senseless? The Democrats had 4 days of complete national coverage to condemn the violence destroying our cities. What was there answer? SILENCE!!
Larry Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
