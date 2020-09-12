 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Response to "Resounding silence from Republicans"
View Comments

Letter: Response to "Resounding silence from Republicans"

I am a Republican and I support the president. That makes me a President Trump supporter. When was any vigilante ever supported ? When was there any federal intervention? Are talking about the destruction of a federal building? That is defense of a United States building. What kind of an American supports the destruction of your building? Just because President Trump and I are white males doesn't make us racist, speaking of bigotry! How are we supporting violence when we are the only voices condemning it? The only senseless killings are the ones done by "protesters" (criminals) in every major in the US. How is the shooting of a criminal by a police officer senseless? The Democrats had 4 days of complete national coverage to condemn the violence destroying our cities. What was there answer? SILENCE!!

Larry Cory

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News