Letter: Response to "Righteous fury aimed at Trump"

It is amazing to me how an intelligent person like you can be brainwashed so easily. How is President Trump is doing anything to your right to vote? Are you registered to vote? Do you know where you can cast your ballot? Do you know you can request an absentee ballot? It is the misguided voting officials in some states that are mass mailing ballots to anyone. These are the same officials that allow "protesters" (criminals) to destroy our country and kill our police officers. We should be furious, at people like you who refuse to see what is right in front of your face! Look at downtown Tucson, President Trump did none of that damage, your "friends " did that. Your hatred is badly misplaced!
Larry Cory
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
