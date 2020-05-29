Letter: Response to "Second Amendment has been changed before, May 28
Letter: Response to "Second Amendment has been changed before, May 28

Re: the May 28 letter "Second Amendment has been changed before."

The letter writer really should check facts and not assume that everything he hears is true. It is a fact that Admiral Yamamoto DID say “If we invaded America, there would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.” And that is real. Next, the TRUE definition of an assault weapon includes the requirement for selective fire, that is, it CAN be made to fire like a machine-gun. AR-15’s ARE NOT assault rifles. They LOOK like M-16’s, from which they came, but the AR-15 IS NOT CAPABLE of selective fire, therefore is NOT an assault rifle. Finally, sawed-off shotguns and machine-guns ARE NOT outlawed. One can go to an authorized dealer and purchase one, although they cannot take possession until the weapon has been registered and the transfer tax ($200) has been paid, and the BATF is remarkably slow in processing that payment.

Ed Sanford

East side

