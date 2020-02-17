Letter: Response to "Social democracy is what we need "

Re: the Feb. 13 letter "Social democracy is what we need."
You have to participate in capitalism to make it work. All of the stock holders are not wealthy. They own a part of the company. The social democracy you are looking for occurs during the stock holder meetings. I don't understand your statement "wages continue to be stagnant." Wages are growing faster than the economy. They have been since unemployment dropped below 4.0%. The top 10 happiest countries you are referring to also have capitalism as their economy. Government is not the answer it is the problem. If government truly is We The People, then why can't the government approve a budget. The last budget was 2006, 14 years ago. We have run on continuing resolutions and spending bills. All publicly traded companies in fact all companies must have a budget so they can determine their profit, pay taxes, and continue as a company. Are you sure you want a government that believes shutting down the government is a political tool? Does this sound like an advocate for people?
Larry Cory
West side
