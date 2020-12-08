 Skip to main content
Letter: Response to "Star Needs Conservative"
Re. Dr. Stewart’s Dec. 3 letter: Thanks for masking—unlike other lawless conservatives. Have you considered your assumptions in “making your own way in life?” Society’s “taxes” invested more than $1 million in your M.D. training (assuming you are an M.D).; medical science (for 1 species) gets about half of U.S. research funding (my field of environmental research with 8 million species gets tiny fraction).

You want limited government and maximum economic freedom. Let’s compare unfettered Google and the Feds. Google’s 119,000 employees earned $161 billion in 2019. The 2.8 million federal employees are managing Trump’s $4.8 trillion 2021 budget. So one Fed manages $2.3 million for many services, more efficient than the Google employee who collects $1.4 million for a few specialized offerings. Google also stifles innovation, gobbling one company per month!

So I’m not sure the Star needs one more right-wing voice spouting factless “sound bites” instead of addressing real complex problems.

Dr. David Chojnacky

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

