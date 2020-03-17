Letter: Response to the Corona virus

I send my thanks to the hospitals, health care workers and caregivers who have been handling the novel Coronavirus. Thank you! They will be doing so for a long time it seems. Their dedication is essential and enormously appreciated by me and, I am sure, all of us.
I hope all of us can set a good example for ourselves and our children as we react to this crisis. Caring and sharing with others, not to mention offering encouragement, will never be more important than now. I am pleased to see signs that our nation is coming together to address this and, if only for a short period of time, closing the divide we live with because of politics for the last several years. I hope we can all look back and say we showed courage and grace in the face of this pandemic.
John Knight
Northeast side
