Letter: Response to "The great divide"
Letter: Response to "The great divide"

This letter should be put on the front page of every newspaper! It should be the lead story for every news program! We are all AMERICANS! It doesn't matter what is in front of the hyphen, it ends as American. We the people means all Americans. All the name calling, berating, and vocal assaulting does not change the fact this is a fellow American one is talking about. We the people have earned our respect! So if you are a politician, show some respect for the Americans that voted for you! If you are a news reporter, show the proper respect for the Americans you are interviewing! Our politicians and our media have lost their respect for their fellow Americans. Let us get back to 9/11/2001.Unite against the enemy, and show respect for your fellow Americans.

Larry Cory

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

