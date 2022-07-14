 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to throwing chairs

Re: the July 13 article "Throwing chairs across the floor."

Mr McCreary compares former Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight to Mr trump in a most unfavorable manner. The most important item he fails to note is that Coach Knight NEVER cheated. I attended IU, arriving the same year as Mr Knight so I got to enjoy the years of success. I never agreed with some of the things he did and I always thought the university should have made an effort to rein him in. He insisted his players go to class and graduate. When 17,000 fans started chanting ‘bull——‘ after a questionable call, Coach Knight, no stranger to profanity, grabbed the public address microphone and told the crowd ‘This is Indiana University. We don’t do that here’. He was cheered for it. Coach Knight, like most of us, had many faults, but he has more integrity in his fingernail than trump ever had. Please don’t ever compare the two.

Roy Wait

SaddleBrook Ranch

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

