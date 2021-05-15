Letter: Response to Trudy Rubin op ed 5/5/21

Trudy Rubin claims lies from the right threaten our democracy. But free speech -- lies or no lies -- is the cornerstone of any true democracy. As Thomas Jefferson said: "Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost."
So who is stifling free speech the most? It is progressives such as Ms. Rubin and her co-conspirators like Big Tech who routinely censor conservative viewpoints. For example, the New York Times fired their opinion editor for printing an editorial from conservative senator Tom Cotton. And Ms. Rubin supports this suppression of free speech when she says, "Twitter was correct to ban the former President." Pure censorship from progressives and Ms. Rubin.
And who determines who lies and who doesn't? Ms. Rubin and her woke, cancer culture progressives? Give me a break.
David Pearse
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.