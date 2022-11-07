 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Response to Trump's lethal legacy article

This is the second challenge to my letter in which I listed the many accomplishments while Trump was president. I must respond.

He states that gasoline was cheap at $2/gallon because no one was driving. I had said this was at the end of three years. The pandemic didn’t hit us until March 2020.

Then he blames Trump for the 200,000 deaths after he left office because of poor leadership. Did he not hear how the vaccines were developed at warp speed? Hillary, Kamela and Joe all were quoted as saying they would never take it as it was developed too quickly. How they changed their tune once they were in charge. They then were enthusiastic and began firing nurses, service people, firemen, police officers, pilots, etc. when they wouldn’t get the shots. Even today this continues as most other nations have stopped the practice.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

