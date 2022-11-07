Letter: Response to Trump's lethal legacy article

He states that gasoline was cheap at $2/gallon because no one was driving. I had said this was at the end of three years. The pandemic didn’t hit us until March 2020.

Then he blames Trump for the 200,000 deaths after he left office because of poor leadership. Did he not hear how the vaccines were developed at warp speed? Hillary, Kamela and Joe all were quoted as saying they would never take it as it was developed too quickly. How they changed their tune once they were in charge. They then were enthusiastic and began firing nurses, service people, firemen, police officers, pilots, etc. when they wouldn’t get the shots. Even today this continues as most other nations have stopped the practice.